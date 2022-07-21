The study also reveals the best-rated surgeries in the LS postcode area.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 72 per cent said they had a good overall experience, down from 83 per cent last year and 82 per cent the year before.

A spokesperson for Ipsos said: “During the pandemic, public attitudes towards the NHS were very positive, and there was some evidence of ‘gratitude bias’ with patients adjusting expectations about care at a time when the NHS was under pressure. However, in the latest results, satisfaction with primary care has fallen significantly.”

The survey contacted 2.5 million people between 10 January and 11 April this year. Just under 720,000 forms were returned, representing a 29 per cent response rate.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in the LS postcode area, according to the survey.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either very good or fairly good.

1. Collage Maker-21-Jul-2022-11.03-AM.jpg Here are the best-rated surgeries in Leeds Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Priory View.jpg At Priory View Medical Centre in Armley, 94% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Kippax Hall.jpg At Kippax Hall Surgery in Kippax, 94% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. oakwood lane.JPG At Oakwood Surgery in Oakwood, 93% of people responding to the survey rated their overall experience as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales