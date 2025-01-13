GenesisCare Thorpe Park: Private cancer care provider to open 'state-of-the-art' clinic at Leeds business park

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Plans have been submitted for a new "world-leading" cancer centre in a business park in Leeds.

GenesisCare, one of the UK's largest independent cancer care providers, has filed a full planning application to establish a state-of-the-art comprehensive oncology and haematology centre at Thorpe Park in east Leeds.

If approved, this facility will be the 15th and largest GenesisCare centre in the UK and will feature two of the most advanced radiotherapy platforms in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
GenesisCare has applied to open a ‘state-of-the-art’ cancer treatment centre in Thorpe Park, Leeds.GenesisCare has applied to open a ‘state-of-the-art’ cancer treatment centre in Thorpe Park, Leeds.
GenesisCare has applied to open a ‘state-of-the-art’ cancer treatment centre in Thorpe Park, Leeds. | GenesisCare

According to the care provider, it will "set a new standard" for adaptive radiotherapy in Northern England. The centre will have a unique capability to personalize radiotherapy in real-time, utilizing both MRI and CT imaging to provide patients with treatment tailored to their specific cancer needs.

Dr Eliot Sims, Chief Medical Officer at GenesisCare, said: "Adaptive radiotherapy represents a transformative advancement in cancer treatment.

"By using the technology’s ability to provide live images of both the tumour and normal tissue, we can create a new treatment plan every day based on the patient’s anatomy.

"This gives our clinicians the confidence to deliver high-dose radiotherapy with exquisite precision, whilst minimising side effects, thereby improving patient outcomes.

"This is truly personalised radiotherapy."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

The planning application was submitted to Leeds City Council on December 24, 2024, with a decision expected by March 5, 2025. If approved, GenesisCare aims to open the new clinic in early 2026.

Justin Hely, GenesisCare’s CEO UK & Europe, said: "The opening of our 15th and largest centre in Leeds marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible, world-class cancer care.

"For patients in the North of England, this new facility will mean access to the latest advancements in both radiotherapy and systemic therapy right on their doorstep. "

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: "We're proud to set a new standard in cancer treatment and  are committed to delivering personalised and effective care that will positively impact  patient outcomes in the North of England and beyond."

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilPatientsEnglandLeedsCancer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice