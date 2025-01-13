Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted for a new "world-leading" cancer centre in a business park in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, this facility will be the 15th and largest GenesisCare centre in the UK and will feature two of the most advanced radiotherapy platforms in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GenesisCare has applied to open a ‘state-of-the-art’ cancer treatment centre in Thorpe Park, Leeds. | GenesisCare

According to the care provider, it will "set a new standard" for adaptive radiotherapy in Northern England. The centre will have a unique capability to personalize radiotherapy in real-time, utilizing both MRI and CT imaging to provide patients with treatment tailored to their specific cancer needs.

Dr Eliot Sims, Chief Medical Officer at GenesisCare, said: "Adaptive radiotherapy represents a transformative advancement in cancer treatment.

"By using the technology’s ability to provide live images of both the tumour and normal tissue, we can create a new treatment plan every day based on the patient’s anatomy.

"This gives our clinicians the confidence to deliver high-dose radiotherapy with exquisite precision, whilst minimising side effects, thereby improving patient outcomes.

"This is truly personalised radiotherapy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application was submitted to Leeds City Council on December 24, 2024, with a decision expected by March 5, 2025. If approved, GenesisCare aims to open the new clinic in early 2026.

Justin Hely, GenesisCare’s CEO UK & Europe, said: "The opening of our 15th and largest centre in Leeds marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible, world-class cancer care.

"For patients in the North of England, this new facility will mean access to the latest advancements in both radiotherapy and systemic therapy right on their doorstep. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We're proud to set a new standard in cancer treatment and are committed to delivering personalised and effective care that will positively impact patient outcomes in the North of England and beyond."