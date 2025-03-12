Gary Rhodes launches revolutionary bone health technology in Leeds

For the first time in the UK, a groundbreaking shift in bone health is taking place. Screen My Bones®, led by Gary Rhodes and Nichola Taylor, is revolutionising the way we assess and manage skeletal health with Echolight REMS technology - a radiation-free, highly accurate alternative to traditional DEXA scans. This innovation offers individuals the opportunity to proactively understand their bone strength, rather than waiting for osteoporosis to be diagnosed as a degenerative disease.

From March 12 to 14, Screen My Bones® will host an exclusive, three-day training event in Leeds city centre, welcoming global licensees, healthcare professionals, and corporate wellness leaders.

Rhodes and Taylor will unveil the Echolight technology, demonstrating its scientific credibility and clinical applications alongside Biodensity and Power Plate solutions. The event will feature expert-led discussions on the Radiofrequency Echographic Multi-Spectrometry (REMS) technology, a Consultation Masterclass, and live demonstrations of how these advanced tools are reshaping musculoskeletal care.

A Fundamental Shift in Bone Health Awareness Despite osteoporosis affecting one in two women and one in five men over 50, skeletal health has never been a widely discussed topic. It is often seen as an inevitable decline rather than a preventable, manageable condition. Rhodes and Taylor believe every individual should know the strength of their bones.

Gary Rhodes from Screen My Bones®

Their mission is to break the cycle of reactive healthcare, where osteoporosis is only treated after fractures occur, and instead lead a proactive movement with accessible, non-invasive bone health screening.

Why Echolight is a Game-Changer Echolight REMS technology is the first of its kind, offering bone mineral density (BMD) and bone quality assessments without radiation exposure. Unlike traditional DEXA scans, which require referrals and hospital visits, Echolight allows frequent, convenient monitoring in a variety of settings - from medical clinics to corporate wellness programs.

Key Benefits of Echolight Bone Density Assessments:

Radiation-Free: Safe for repeated use, allowing for proactive bone health monitoring.

High Accuracy: Provides precise bone density and quality assessments, detecting osteoporosis earlier than traditional scans.

Quick & Comfortable: The non-invasive procedure assessment takes just a few minutes.

Early Detection & Prevention: Identifies osteoporosis risk and fracture potential before it becomes a critical health issue

Rhodes and Taylor have a clear vision - to bring bone health screening to the forefront of UK healthcare. They recognise that musculoskeletal (MSK) health and mental health are the two biggest contributors to workplace absenteeism, costing the UK economy billions. Their corporate screening initiative is set to transform employee health, reduce long-term healthcare costs, and ultimately improve national productivity.

Gary Rhodes, CEO of Screen My Bones®, says: “We believe that prevention starts with awareness, and awareness starts with screening. The UK has never had an effective bone health strategy, but this is our opportunity to change that. By providing companies and individuals with an accessible, non-invasive screening solution, we’re creating a clear pathway for intervention, education, and long-term bone health optimisation.”

While Rhodes and Taylor focus on nationwide screenings, they are also bringing together leading scientists, doctors, and wellness experts to address gaps in healthcare. Their mission is not only to screen but to provide tailored interventions based on results. This includes:

Lifestyle and nutritional guidance

Exercise interventions such as Biodensity & Power Plate

Supplements & personalised protocols

Strategic partnerships with corporate wellness programs and medical professionals

Screen My Bones® is actively looking to partner with existing clinics, healthcare providers, and wellness centres to expand access to this revolutionary screening technology. Clinics can become licensed partners to offer Echolight assessments, or the Screen My Bones® team can bring on-site screening services directly to businesses and organisations.