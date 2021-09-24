New designs for the Hospitals of the Future project in Leeds.

A state-of-the-art hospital for adults and a new home for Leeds Children’s Hospital at Leeds General Infirmary are planned.

The trust said daylight, views, and greenery will be incorporated in the latest concept designs with their ability to help relieve stress and support recovery.

Included in the new design will be a rooftop plaza with gardens to include plants and trees.

In May 2021 Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust completed an international design competition to appoint an architect for its Hospitals of the Future project and announced a preferred bidder in August 2021.

The trust said it has not been able to continue with that bidder and started preferred bidder conversations with the Perkins and Will team, led by Penoyre and Prasad with Schmidt Hammer Lassen.

They have now been appointed as the preferred bidder and will design the new hospitals.

Simon Worthington, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust director of finance, said: “We were unable to proceed with one of our tenderers but, in accordance with good procurement practice the right thing to do was to follow due process and this has resulted in the Perkins and Will team being appointed as the trust’s preferred bidder to take forward this design opportunity.

“The competition process to appoint an architect was very strong with a number of international practices taking part which meant we received some exceptional concept designs.

"The Perkins and Will concept design is very exciting and will create a fantastic landmark for the hospital and the city of Leeds and we are delighted to be working with them to create the new hospitals.”

The Perkins and Will concept has a link back to the inauguration of the original Leeds General Infirmary by Prince Albert in 1869 - a key aspect which included nature in the healing process by ensuring patients got plenty of light and air.

The concept design will be developed through a design development process with input from staff and patients.

Mark Rowe, of Perkins and Will, said: “It’s obviously a huge privilege to be entrusted with the design of such a prominent site in one of the country’s most important cities.

"Working closely with the trust, we believe we can deliver an outstanding building that not only supports exemplary clinical care and treatment but that over time can become as cherished a part of the Leeds cityscape as George Gilbert Scott’s exemplary original hospital.”

The new hospital scheme is one of 40 new hospitals the Government has committed to build by 2030.