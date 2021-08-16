Free 'Heart Health Check' pharmacy service launches in Leeds and Bradford

The pilot is running through the summer across two pharmacies in West Yorkshire.

Recent pharmacy-led research report shone a light on the potentially damaging impact Covid-19 has had on the region’s general everyday health.

Numark – the UK’s largest community pharmacy network – is calling on adults across Leeds and Bradford to immediately recognise and act upon factors that pose an increased risk to their everyday general health, such as weight gain, increased alcohol consumption, smoking, and a reduction in exercise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent pharmacy-led research report shone a light on the potentially damaging impact Covid-19 has had on the region’s general everyday health.

The nationwide study from Numark revealed that 3 in 10 adults living across Yorkshire are unhealthier now compared to before the start of the pandemic, with 39 per cent admitting to gaining weight and 35 per cent exercising less during lockdown.

The new pilot service welcomes customers in-branch to receive a heart-age score, along with a cardiovascular risk assessment based on height and weight measurements, blood pressure readings and a Body Mass Index (BMI) calculation.

The service also offers appropriate lifestyle advice and support or signposting to other local health and support services.

Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and Clinical Director of Patientaccess.com, is in support of Numark’s new pilot scheme.

She said: "Many people have struggled to maintain a healthy lifestyle during lockdown.

"Whether it’s excess pounds, more alcohol or less exercise, it’s important to take steps to identify risk factors and get support to act on them."

Commenting on the new pharmacy pilot service, a spokesperson at Holmewood pharmacy, said: “It’s clear that during a tough year of social restrictions, many people have turned to things that comfort them, be it food, drink or nicotine.

"Unfortunately, these comfort blankets in excess can come at a cost to the body and increase the risk of physical health conditions such as heart disease, cholesterol and diabetes.

“In the wake of the pandemic, community pharmacy plays a pivotal role in offering everyday health support. By piloting this free health check-up service, we hope to actively help curb the increased health risks lockdown restrictions have imposed on the health of Yorkshire.”