Winter Flu and Covid vaccines roll out in Leeds - here's who is eligible

Residents across Leeds and West Yorkshire have been invited for their flu and covid-19 vaccinations as a new campaign rolls out to protect the most vulnerable this winter.

Since the beginning of September, vaccination teams have been giving flu vaccines to pregnant women and children through GP practices, maternity services, and schools.

Vaccinations are our most effective defence against these viruses and can save lives Dr James Thomas, medical director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board

Flu vaccines are also available for:

• Everyone aged 65 and over;

• Under 65s in clinical risk groups;

• Care home residents and carers;

• Close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, and

• Frontline health and social care workers.

• Following the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), Covid-19 vaccinations are available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents and people who are immunosuppressed.

Dr James Thomas, medical director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “Vaccinations are our most effective defence against these viruses and can save lives.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get their vaccinations as soon as possible.

“With easy-to-book appointments now available closer to home, getting vaccinated today could keep you out of the hospital this winter.”

The NHS has already sent invitations via email, and further invites through the NHS App, text, and letters are set to go out throughout October. However, eligible individuals do not need to wait for an invitation to book their appointments.

Appointments can be booked via the NHS App, local GP practices, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid, or by calling 119. Appointments are available across local pharmacies, GP practices, and community clinics. For pregnant women, the vaccine may also be available through maternity services.