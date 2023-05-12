First look at new nurse sculpture to be installed in Leeds at location chosen by the public

There was a full house at Leeds City Museum for the unveiling of sculptor Paul Digby’s new artwork. The intricate bronze statue was modelled on real-life ICU nurse Emily Greaves-Brayne, who works at St James’ Hospital and was at the forefront of the city’s Covid response.

On Friday (May 12), which was International Nurses Day, a crowd including West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin gathered to see the sculpture for the first time. There was poetry from Ian MacMillan and performances from a city choir, as well as speeches from the artist and his model.

The artwork will be installed somewhere in Leeds, with a public vote to decide its final location, but will be on show for the next two months at the museum. The five options for the sculpture’s permanent home are City Square, Leeds General Infirmary, St James’ Hospital, a site along Burmantofts Street and Beckett Street, and a site on the Leeds Orbital Route. Voters can also suggest their own locations using an online form.

Paul Digby's new sculpture was modelled on Leeds ICU nurse Emily Greaves-Brayne. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

At the unveiling, Leeds-based sculptor Paul described making the artwork as “a real labour of love”. He said: “I wanted to create a permanent reminder of the dedication of our wonderful NHS staff during the Covid pandemic and Emily was kind enough to model for me.

"During our modelling sessions, I was struck by her tireless compassion for her patients. I wanted the sculpture to be as lifelike as possible, and focused particularly on her hands, as I know she held the hands of so many patients during the Covid outbreaks.”

Emily, who started her nursing career in January 2020, said that she loves her job “despite the obvious hardship” and spoke about the importance of the NHS. She added: “Paul’s generosity and dedication to provide a symbol of appreciation to nurses is an inspiration and I genuinely feel honoured.”

