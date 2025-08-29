Skipton-based Fenetic Wellbeing, has donated a state-of-the-art power chair to Leeds Hospitals Charity for the Occupational Therapy Unit at Chapel Allerton Hospital, improving patients' access to a rehabilitation garden set to open next month.

The donation of the Rocket power chair will enable more patients to benefit from the ‘Green Shoots of Recovery’ project, which will revitalise outdoor space to deliver a courtyard, greenhouse and a dedicated space to aid physical and mental recovery. The donation marks Fenetic Wellbeing’s ongoing mission to alleviate pressures on healthcare providers across the region.

Leeds Hospitals Charity was one of eight charities across the UK to be awarded a Greener Communities Fund grant through NHS Charities Together to create and enhance green spaces. The project will improve access to nature for its staff and patients and will also be used to deliver horticultural therapy to assist with patient rehabilitation.

Discussing the donation, Thomas Appelbee, Co-founder of Fenetic Wellbeing, said: “At Fenetic, we are focused on providing affordable solutions to support independent living. We are really pleased to offer this gift in kind to the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Chapel Allerton Hospital. We hope this donation plays a vital role in improving patient experience with the benefits of increased accessibility to outdoor space.”

Credit_ Fenetic Wellbeing pledges donation to Chapel Allerton hospital to support patient rehabilitation

The Rocket power chair, carefully selected by the clinical team, provides enhanced patient mobility and independence, providing access to the gardens and helping patients take meaningful steps on their journey to recovery.

Harriet Garnett, Occupational Therapist at Chapel Allerton hospital, commented: “This generous donation from Fenetic will be vital in giving our inpatients the confidence to move beyond the confines of the ward and enjoy the rehabilitation garden. Patients spend a long time on this ward, often over many months and this chair will provide them with access to the outdoor space to regain independence and in turn support their path to recovery.”

Part of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Chapel Allerton Hospital is one of Yorkshire’s leading centres for specialist care. The hospital offers specialist care in rheumatology, rehabilitation, and elective orthopaedics and plays a key role in delivering expert healthcare to communities across the region.

For those patients spending weeks in hospital, having a dedicated space outside of clinical areas has proven to be hugely important for patient physical and mental wellbeing. One patient at Chapel Allerton hospital commented: “Having the opportunity to get outdoors has had a hugely positive impact on my rehabilitation.”

Over the last 15 years Fenetic Wellbeing has helped more than 500,000 customers to find the right mobility solution to support safe and independent living and remove obstacles for at-home care. The mobility firm opened its bespoke showroom and onsite warehouse in the heart of Yorkshire in 2024, providing an accessible space for customers to explore and try the 200 strong product portfolio with 1-to-1 appointments.

For more information about Fenetic Wellbeing, view the full range of products or book an appointment to visit the showroom, please visit www.feneticwellbeing.com.