Fans set to watch over 85 hours of football as Euros kick off

With the Euros 2024 kicking off on Friday June 15, fans are gearing up for a month packed with goals, tackles and penalties. Leightons Opticians has calculated that avid fans are set to watch over 85 hours of football.

In their analysis, Leightons Opticians uncovered that according to the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament hosted in 2021:

The average game of football lasts 96 minutes.

It's estimated that 8 games will go to extra time in the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.

Across all 51 games, fans are set to watch a total of 5,136 minutes of football.

Which is over 85 hours of action for fans to endure.

Equivalent to more than 3.5 days of continuous viewing.

To help manage this extensive viewing, Jo Lindley, an optometrist at Leightons Opticians, has provided essential advice on how to reduce screen time and protect eye health.

She says, “With up to 4 football matches a day in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, fans could easily be watching around 6+ hours of football a day, with the typical working adult already looking at a screen for 7-8 hours a day. So you can imagine the avid football fan is likely to see a huge increase in screen time during the tournament.

It's generally recommended that the maximum TV screen time for both children and adults is two hours per day. This viewing time could increase further with half time analysis, pre-match coverage and other related content".