Family's tribute to "kind, caring and funny" Leeds footballer Kieran Marshall, 21

A family have paid tribute to a “kind and caring” young footballer who died after he was founding hanging in a woodland.

Kieran Marshall, 21, suffered an un-survivable brain injury and died after being rushed to Leeds General Infirmary in October last year.

An inquest heard that Mr Marshall, of Sledmere Square, Leeds, was a promising footballer who had struggled with depression.

Family members searched for him before was found in woods near his dad Wayne’s house on October 24, Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard.

Mr Marshall, who played for FC Armley, died in hospital on October 26 after life support was withdrawn.

Assistant coroner Sarah Watson said she was not satisfied that Mr Marshall had intended to take his own life.

She gave a narrative verdict, saying “his intention at the time remains unclear.”

After the hearing in Wakefield Mr Marshall’s family said in a statement: “We as Kieran’s family want Kieran to be remembered as the kind, caring and funny young man he was.

"When it came to comedy comebacks, no one could beat Kieran. His death has left a hole in our family that no one and nothing could ever come close to filling.

“Kieran made a big impact on every person he came into contact with and anyone struggling now needs to know they are loved and cared for and there is always help available.”

The inquest heard that Mr Marshall was one of three children who took sports studies at college and had been employed as a painter and decorator.

His dad Wayne Marshall said the family had been trying to help him with his problems. He told the inquest: “We tried to work with him towards him getting some counselling.”

Last year teammates also paid tribute to Mr Marshall following his death. At the time, FC Armley said he was a popular player who had been “instrumental” in the club’s treble-winning success during the previous season.