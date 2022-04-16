Lloyd Pinder was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2016 when he was just 44 years old.

Before he died in September 2020, he devoted his life to raising money for Prostate Cancer UK - raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Now his wife, Tina, and daughters Gracie, 13, and Lola, nine, will take on the March for Men walking event at Roundhay Park - part of a series of events across the country.

Tina Pinder and her daughters, Gracie, 13, and Lola, nine, will take on the March for Men in memory of Lloyd

It will take place on Sunday June 19, a poignant day in the calendar for the many marching for and with their dads.

Tina said: “Lloyd got so much fulfillment out of the work he did for Prostate Cancer UK over the years.

"I really believe that his focus to raise awareness and funds for vital research kept him with us longer. And it’s wonderful that work continues to this day as we look to beat this disease.

“We all miss Lloyd so much. He was a vibrant, larger than life character and a massive part of so many people’s lives, but for me and my girls he was just always there.

Lloyd Pinder and his family completed the March for Men at Roundhay Park in 2019 (Photo: Hannah Webster)

"There’s such a big hole here now.

“I remember the first March for Men in 2017. Lloyd, me and the girls had so much fun helping with the promotion at Roundhay Park. Those are special memories and I remember what a great day the event was too

“Sadly, Lloyd is no longer with us, but the March for Men is such a brilliant way for us all to remember and celebrate him, particularly on Father’s Day."

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the charity is bringing back its family-friendly walks in Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and London.

Thousands of walkers will complete the accessible 2.5km and more challenging 10km routes around the park, marching for their loved ones and raising money to help fund life-saving research into better treatments and tests to beat prostate cancer.

The charity has joined forces with the NHS to find more than 14,000 men across the country who need treatment for prostate cancer but have not yet come forward since the start of the pandemic.

More than half a million people have since completed the charity’s online risk checker.

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “The fight against prostate cancer, a disease that affects one in eight men, is a purpose worth uniting for, and together we can make strides to combat this disease.

“We want to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer. Men and their loved ones feel the same.

"That’s why we’re delighted that our March for Men series is back for 2022 and we can’t wait to be together in person across all four events.

“It’s been a difficult two years, but the support for Prostate Cancer UK in that time has been unwavering.

"The men, women and children who have defied the pandemic to support us are incredible.

“Each has their own story, some heart-breaking others heart-warming.

"We will all walk side by side and continue in our ultimate quest, to fund more ground-breaking research and work towards a screening programme, to catch prostate cancer early and save lives.

"Together, we can beat prostate cancer.”