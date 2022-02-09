When Alex, 30, and Lucy Beasley, 33, found out they were going to be parents, they were overjoyed and couldn’t wait to meet their baby boy.

Lucy had a completely normal pregnancy up until 25 weeks.

Alex and Lucy Beasley with baby Frankie

The couple - from Driffield, East Yorkshire - were rushed to Leeds General Infirmary after Lucy went into labour unexpectedly.

After a complicated labour and birth, the couple welcomed baby Frankie into their lives on August 13, 2021.

However, they barely had a chance to look at their new-born before he was whisked away to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Tragically, Frankie died on September 10, 2021.

Alex Beasley's tattoo

In tribute to Frankie, Alex is having a full sleeve tattoo, complete with special memories of his baby boy, including some illustrations from ‘Room on the Broom’ the story that means so much to their family.

When Alex’s friend Sammy saw his tattoo, she came up with an amazing fundraising idea, to encourage friends and family to read to their child, grandchild, niece or nephew in memory of Frankie.

During the week of the February 7, the Beasley family are asking the people of Leeds to read ‘Room on the Broom’ or their family’s favourite story and make a donation to Leeds Hospitals Charity to help the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit look after poorly babies and their parents.

Alex says the whole experience felt so surreal.

He added: "“Lucy and I spent four weeks by our little boy’s side, because Frankie was so small and fragile, we could only hold him and give him a cuddle a handful of times, we felt helpless.

"The one thing we could do was read stories to Frankie and he loved it, he would wriggle around, grab our fingers, and listening to our voices also calmed him down a lot and comforted him when he was distressed.

"Lucy would read ‘Room on the Broom’ over and over, I’m sure she probably knows it off by heart now!”

Lucy says it’s the little things that made a real difference to their stay on the unit.

She added: “The staff let us be involved in every step of Frankie’s care, from changing his nappy, to feeding and giving him a wash.

"Although these might seem like small things, looking back it meant so much to us and helped us bond with our little boy.”

To learn more or donate, click here.Leeds Hospitals Charity provides support for eight areas which include Leeds General Infirmary, Leeds Children’s Hospital, Leeds Cancer Centre, St James’s University Hospital, Chapel Allerton Hospital, Seacroft Hospital, Wharfedale Hospital and Leeds Dental Institute.