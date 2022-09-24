It follows a similar warning sign being put up at the popular park back in June and at Golden Acre Park, in Bramhope in January.

At the time Leeds city council confirmed 'a small number' of cases had been detected but that risk to the public was low.

Avian flu, also known as bird flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds.

Friends of Roundhay Park have confirmed that staff are doing daily checks and are in contact with DEFRA. They have assured that the risk to the public from Avian Influenza is very low.

A spokesperson for Leeds city council said:

“We are aware of the deaths of two swans at Roundhay Park. At this stage the cause of death has not been confirmed.

"The risk to the public from Avian Influenza is very low but we would like to ask people not to touch or feed the swans and other wild birds at this present time.”

The NHS states that the flu rarely affects humans, however, it can spread through close contact with an infected bird.

Walkers are advised to remain on the designated foot paths with dogs kept on leads at all times.

"Do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings," warning signs from back in June read.