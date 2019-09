Have your say

An emergency walk-in STD clinic is open in Leeds on Saturday morning

The emergencies-only clinic is being held at the Merrion Centre from 9.15am to 1pm.

NHS Leeds says priority will be given to patiens who:

- Have painful symptoms of a sexually transmitted infection (STI)

- Are untreated

- Need emergency contraception

- Are under 18 years old

- or have been assaulted

- Need PEP (for HIV)

The address is:

The Centre for Sexual Health

Merrion Centre -1st Floor

50 Merrion Way

Leeds

LS2 8NG