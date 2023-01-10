Disappointment for Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow as racehorse namesake Beep Beep Burrow's debut delayed
There was disappointment for Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow today (Tuesday) when his namesake racehorse was ruled out of its track debut.
Beep Beep Burrow had been due to run in the 3.30 at Doncaster - the Good Luck ‘Beep Beep Burrow’ Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race - but was declared a non-runner just hours before the off.
Phil Hawthorne, of Beep Beep Burrow’s owners The Good Racing Co, confirmed the horse was declared lame, but stressed the injury is not serious and he could run later this month.
“We’ve had a report from the vet,” Hawthorne told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
“It looks like an infected hair follicle. It is like a pin prick. He’s been rubbing it overnight and it has come up bruised.
“It’s a 48-hour thing and we’re hoping he can go at Doncaster on January 28. That’s the plan.”
Beep Beep Burrow will raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity to build the Rob Burrow centre for MND.
The former Rhinos scrum-half, who was diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2019, attended the race meeting.
Hawthorne said: “Rob presented the winner’s prize so he and his family still had a great day. It’s just a bit sad the horse didn’t run.”
Beep Beep Burrow, a six-year-old gelding, trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, is the second racehorse named after Burrow.
His predecessor Burrow Seven raced four times, placing twice, but was retired last November because of a repetitive injury to a front leg and is now set to begin a new career as a therapy horse.