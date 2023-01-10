Beep Beep Burrow had been due to run in the 3.30 at Doncaster - the Good Luck ‘Beep Beep Burrow’ Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race - but was declared a non-runner just hours before the off.

Phil Hawthorne, of Beep Beep Burrow’s owners The Good Racing Co, confirmed the horse was declared lame, but stressed the injury is not serious and he could run later this month.

“We’ve had a report from the vet,” Hawthorne told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Rob Burrow, left, with former teammate Barrie McDermott and now retired racehorse Burrow Seven. Picture by Burrow Seven Racing Club / SWNS.

“It looks like an infected hair follicle. It is like a pin prick. He’s been rubbing it overnight and it has come up bruised.

“It’s a 48-hour thing and we’re hoping he can go at Doncaster on January 28. That’s the plan.”

Beep Beep Burrow will raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity to build the Rob Burrow centre for MND.

The former Rhinos scrum-half, who was diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2019, attended the race meeting.

Hawthorne said: “Rob presented the winner’s prize so he and his family still had a great day. It’s just a bit sad the horse didn’t run.”

Beep Beep Burrow, a six-year-old gelding, trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, is the second racehorse named after Burrow.