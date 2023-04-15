Death of woman in her 70s in Wakefield sparks appeal to find her family from the coroner's office
The coroner’s court is appealing for help finding the family of a woman in her 70s in Wakefield who has sadly passed away.
Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention. As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.
The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office has issued an appeal for help in tracing any known relatives of Helen Kershaw, who died on April 7 this year. Aged 71, she was living in Ivy Lane, Wakefield, at the time of her death.
Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the Wakefield Coroner's office by calling them on 01924 302180.