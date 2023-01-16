David Nash had four phone consultations with his GP practice, Burley Park Medical Centre, over a 19-day period, but none of the clinicians spotted that he had developed mastoiditis in his ear, which caused a brain abscess, sparking meningitis, his family have said.

David’s parents, Andrew and Anne Nash, described how David later had a series of calls with the NHS 111 system, after he deteriorated dramatically, before being taken to St James's Hospital by ambulance.

David died on November 4, 2020, despite efforts to save him by neurosurgeons at Leeds General Infirmary. An inquest into David’s death started on Monday in Wakefield and is examining the contacts he had with the GP practice, as well his contacts with the NHS 111 service and his treatment at hospital.

The inquest into the death of Leeds student David Nash, 26, is taking place at Wakefield Coroner's Court this week (Photo: Andrew Nash)

The inquest began with David’s mother, a retired GP specialist, reading out a tribute to her son. Anne said David was a “natural peacemaker” and a confidante for his older sisters, Katie and Sarah, adding that at six foot seven “his statute and personality would fill the room”.

Anne said: “He loved holidays, was always living the moment, and was always so curious to explore and understand history and different cultures.”

David founded Leeds-based band Weirds and was the group's drummer until it disbanded in 2018 - their first album, Swarmculture, was described as “one of the best British debut albums of 2017” by music magazine Kerrang.

“From a downright racket in his bedroom to gigs all over the UK and Europe, Dave’s love of music and his performances were incredible,” Anne said. “His amazing drumming has touched so many people from all walks of life.”

At 24, David completed an access course to allow him to study law at the University of Leeds and hoped to become a barrister. He had just started the second year of his degree at the time of his death and was living in Leeds with his partner, Ellie Montgomery.

Anne added: “David had so many plans for the future, to become a barrister, to travel even more and eventually to start a family with Ellie. His zest and love for life meant those closest to him always felt positive and special.

“As David’s mum I am eternally grateful for an amazing twenty-six years of love and hilarity. Your huge smile, your compassion and your ability to enjoy every moment could never be replicated.”

The court also heard a statement from David’s partner, who said he was a “gentle, kind and funny person who was always a pleasure to be around”. Ellie said the pair had met in 2016 while they worked at the same bar and had moved in together in August 2019.

