Darren Appleton of Pontefract is a renowned figure in the world of pool, having been a world champion in both eight and nine-ball pool. He suffered from a heart attack on December 19 and in the days that followed, his heart stopped, known as cardiac arrest, on numerous occasions.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to ensuring Darren does not have to worry about finances while recovering has been set up and a section of the page reads: “On Monday night, 19th of December, Darren suffered from a heart attack. One of his friends was with him at that time and after arriving at the hospital when he was already unconscious, a team of medics proceeded with CPR.

“Darren’s heart stopped for 45 minutes. Yep, 45 minutes. You read it correctly. After getting his breathing back and his heart rhythm he was transferred to Leeds General Hospital where there is a Cardiac Intensive Care Ward and he’s been kept in an induced coma.

Darren 'Dynamite' Appleton is a renowned figure in the world of pool. Image: JAY DIRECTO/AFP via Getty Images

“A lot has happened in the past 14 days and he’s had amazing care but some of it we can call a miracle. On the third day his heart stopped three times and he’s had a pacemaker put in. On the fourth day his heart ‘only’ stopped two times when doctors were trying to bring him back from induced coma.”

Darren, known in the world of pool as Darren ‘Dynamite’ Appleton, has since released a statement on his Facebook page that reads: “Hello everybody. I just to thank everyone for all the support you showed me the last two weeks since I had a cardiac arrest and I went through [a] tough time and nearly lost my life.

"I appreciate all the support that’s [been] given during that tough time and hopefully I’ll be back soon playing. I’m still not out of [the] woods, I’m fighting with everything I’ve got. Thanks for the support from my friends and family and especially my manager Kinga and my family and friends, it all helps me I’ll never be given up.”