Cycle ride fundraiser: Leeds parents pledge to keep son's memory alive after brain tumour death

Archie Vaughan, who was born on Christmas Day 2017, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2021.

Archie underwent an operation, but not all of the tumor could be removed as it was too close to his brain stem.

Hayley and Craig Vaughan are taking part in a fundraising cycle ride for Archie. Photo: Steve Riding

His parents Hayley and Craig decided not to put Archie through more treatment and chose to make his remaining time as happy as they could with siblings Lily, 11, and Harry, six.

Archie died at home in Morley on November 7 2021.

Hayley and Craig said more than £70,000 had been donated to a gofundme campaign to pay for medical treatment that had been planned for Archie.

Donations of £5,000 each were made to charities that helped the family - Levi’s Star Children’s Brain Tumour Charity and Milly’s Smiles.

Hayley and Craig said the remaining £60,000 has been used to set up the charity Archie’s Caravan.

They bought a caravan at Reighton Sands near Filey to provide free holidays for families with a child who has had a cancer diagnosis or is going through treatment.

The couple and more than 30 family and friends will be taking part in an 85-mile sponsored bike ride from their home in Morley to Reighton Sands to officially open Archie's Caravan on April 30.

Hayley and Craig Vaughan with some of the other cyclists taking part in the ride for Archie. Photo: Steve Riding

They want to raise money to pay for the caravan's ground rent and to provide spending money for families staying there.

The couple said the first thing they thought of doing when they received Archie's devastating diagnosis was to take him to his favorite place - the beach.

It gave them the idea to provide a free holiday at the coast for other families of children battling cancer.

Hayley said: "We just want to keep his memory alive by helping others.

Archie Vaughan (right) with his family

"When we found out that he had a brain tumour we just wanted to go straight away to the beach.

"It was quite difficult finding a caravan available. We just wanted to provide families in the same situation with somewhere they could go.

"Archie loved the beach. We used to go to Scarborough with him a lot. But he was just happy playing on the sand on any beach."

Hayley said Archie was ill when he got to see the caravan and told her “Mummy I love this caravan”.

Hayley said she is looking forward to the bike ride . "Many of the riders have never undertaken a ride like this," she said. "It is a big challenge.

" Our training is already underway but with Archie in our hearts and minds we will do it."

"The aim is to raise as much money as possible for the Archie’s Caravan Charity to make sure that the annual fees can be covered along with providing the families who stay in the caravan some nice surprises. We want to help families make happy memories and provide them with a much needed break.

"Thank you in advance to anyone who donates and to everyone putting themselves forward to take part.

"Thank you to Reighton Sands for the continued support and to Gav’s Bikes for the generous donation of a road bike to be used and auctioned for the charity.

"The support has been amazing and very much appreciated."

To sponsor cyclists taking part in the ride for Archie, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/archiescaravan

