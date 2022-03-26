Covid vaccination walk-in centre reopens in Trinity Leeds this weekend
A Covid vaccination walk-in centre is to reopen in Trinity Leeds this weekend.
The NHS in Leeds said their vaccination clinic in the popular shopping centre was "back" on Saturday and Sunday.
The centre will also be open throughout the Easter holidays, it was announced.
Those eligible aged over 12 will be able to get their vaccine at the centre.
For a full list of all vaccination centres in Leeds available this weekend, click here.