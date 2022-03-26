Covid vaccination walk-in centre reopens in Trinity Leeds this weekend

A Covid vaccination walk-in centre is to reopen in Trinity Leeds this weekend.

By Daniel Sheridan
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:30 pm

Read More

Read More
Scientists in Leeds design robot that can reach small tubes in lungs to deliver ...

The NHS in Leeds said their vaccination clinic in the popular shopping centre was "back" on Saturday and Sunday.

The centre will also be open throughout the Easter holidays, it was announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Covid vaccination walk-in centre reopens in Trinity Leeds this weekend

Those eligible aged over 12 will be able to get their vaccine at the centre.

For a full list of all vaccination centres in Leeds available this weekend, click here.Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Trinity LeedsNHSLeeds United