NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 100 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 64.

Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

St James's Hospital

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.