Covid in Leeds: Number in hospital fighting Covid rises by nearly one third in just a week
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 137 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 100 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 64.
Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.
The figures also show that 97 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 19. This was up from 57 in the previous seven days.