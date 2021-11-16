Why sacking unvaccinated NHS workers is 'quite simply wrong' - YEP letters

Tony Winstanley, of Castleford, writes:

As someone who has received the Covid-19 vaccinations, including the booster jab, I would urge all those eligible, to get the vaccinations and protect yourself as much as possible from this terrible virus.

By protecting yourself from the worst excesses of the virus you will also be easing the burden on our health workers and allowing yourself and fellow citizens to receive treatment quicker for other ailments.

A person receives a Covid-19 jab (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

How sad to see that once again your regular correspondent rides onto the letters page with all guns blazing in order to take a swipe at a section of society that is so much under pressure.

He has regularly taken aim at the unemployed or other sections of our population that he does not feel reach his own standards of self entitlement.

This time his target is NHS workers who have not been vaccinated and he supports their sacking from their employment because he feels they are putting the lives of patients at risk.

I believe that ALL people should get vaccinated but to threaten someone with years of service to the nation’s health with such punitive action is quite simply wrong.

If the reason for NHS workers being vaccinated is to protect the patient then why are those who are medically exempt not sacked?

They are also unvaccinated. Even our Bumbling PM said last week , while telling people to get jabbed, “no, it won’t stop you catching it and it won’t stop you passing it on but it will help to ease the burden in the NHS.”

That is correct. Being jabbed protects the receiver.

We should be putting far more into education and far less into threatening an already overworked section of society.

One final point is – if it is so important that frontline NHS workers must be jabbed in order to protect patients then why is this Government not bringing the sacking law it until April?

The winter will be over. More smoke and mirrors. Don’t call them heroes one minute then sack them the next.