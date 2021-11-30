Vaccine booster jabs are now being rolled out across the UK to offer protection to the most vulnerable during the winter months.

In line with the advice from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), people eligible for a booster jab are given either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

This is because the evidence from the clinical trials on different combinations of Covid-19 vaccines showed that this type of vaccine gives the best results as a booster, no matter which type of vaccine people had before.

But what should you do if you are allergic to Pfizer or Moderna?

Here is what you need to know.

I'm allergic to Pfizer and Moderna - what should I do?

If you are not able to have either of these vaccines due to a severe allergy to any of their ingredients or another medical reason, it may be possible for you to have the AstraZeneca vaccine.

To get this jab instead you will need to discuss this with a health professional first.

They will then refer you to a clinic that is able to offer the AstraZeneca booster.

Where are the nearest vaccination centres in Leeds?

The following are walk-in centres offering vaccinations in Leeds - contact them beforehand to discuss receiving an AstraZeneca booster:

Leeds COVID Vaccination Centre

Bobby Collins Way, Leeds, LS11 0EB.

(Please note: the site may close early if there is a football match.)

Everyday: 7:30am – 5:30pm (1st and 2nd doses Pfizer)

12-15 year olds (Pfizer, 1st dose): Monday to Friday, 3.30pm-5.30pm, and Saturday to Sunday, 7.30am-5.30pm.

16-17 year olds: (Pfizer 1st and 2nd doses)

Saturdays and Sundays: 7:30am-5:30pm (12-15 year olds; 1st dose Pfizer)

Please note: vaccinations for boosters and 3rd doses for immunosuppressed patients are currently offered by appointment only (National Booking System).

Seacroft Pharmacy

York Road Medical Centre, 846 York Road, Leeds LS14 6DX

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 18+)

Bilal Centre

Harehills, Leeds LS8 3RD

Wednesdays: 10.00am – 5.00pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca: 1st, 2nd and booster doses)

Fridays: 2.00pm – 5.00pm (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca: 1st, 2nd and booster doses)

16 – 17 year olds can also walk in for their vaccine.

Armley Helping Hands

Strawberry Lane Community Centre, Strawberry Lane, Armley, LS12 1SF

Tuesday 30 November and Tuesday 7 December: 8.30am-11.30am (Pfizer: 1st, 2nd and booster doses)

16 – 17 year olds can also walk in for their vaccine.

The Pharmacy Group Oatland Drive

Unit 2 Oatland Retail Centre, LS7 1SH

Monday to Fridays 9.30am – 5.30pm (Pfizer, 1st & 2nd doses, booster doses)

The Pharmacy Group Reginald Centre, 263 Chapeltown Rd, Leeds (Map and directions – opens in Google Maps)

Mondays to Fridays 9.30am – 5.30pm (Pfizer, 1st & 2nd doses, booster doses)

Dewsbury Road Community Hub

190 Dewsbury Rd, Leeds, LS11 6PF

Monday 29 November and Monday 6 December, 1.00pm-4.00pm (Pfizer: 1st, 2nd and booster doses, 18+)

South Leeds Village Hotel, Capitol Boulevard, Tingley, Leeds, LS27 0TS (Map and directions – opens in Google Maps)

Mondays to Fridays 8am – 8pm (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, boosters)

Leeds Kirkgate Market

Vicar Lane, Leeds City Centre, LS2 7HY

Saturday 4 December 9am – 4.30pm (Row J) (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 12 year olds and over, boosters)

Saturday 18 December 9am – 4.30pm (Events Space) (Pfizer: 1st and 2nd doses, 12 year olds and over, boosters)

Who should get the booster jab?

Currently the following are eligible for the booster vaccine:

those living in residential care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 40 years or over

all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 and adult carers

adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals

Can I have my flu vaccine and booster at the same time?

Evidence from trials shows that it is safe and effective to have these at the same time.

However, it may not always be possible to get them together so you should have each vaccination as soon as it is offered rather than waiting to try to get them at the same time.