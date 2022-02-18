There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.
The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.
They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.
At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 10.
Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest infection rates right now, the number of new cases per 100,000 people. All images are for illustrative purposes only.