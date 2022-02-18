There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest infection rates right now, the number of new cases per 100,000 people. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Whinmoor Whinmoor recorded an infection rate of 824 cases per 100,000 people. That’s down 14.5 per cent from the previous week. Photo Sales

2. Gledhow Gledhow recorded an infection rate of 802.6 cases per 100,000 people. That’s down 9.6 per cent from the previous week. Photo Sales

3. Belle Isle South Belle Isle South recorded an infection rate of 765.2 cases per 100,000 people. That’s up 18.9 per cent from the previous week. Photo Sales

4. Bramhope & Pool-in-Wharfedale Bramhope & Pool-in-Wharfedale recorded an infection rate of 759.3 cases per 100,000 people. That’s down 24.2 per cent from the previous week. Photo Sales