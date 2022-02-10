There were 579,638 cases in the week ending February 3, a 16 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

It is still nearly double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave hit.

The infection rate, the number of new cases per 100,000 people, is falling in Leeds - but remains high at 753.4. That's down 29.5 per cent from the previous week.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest Covid rates during that period. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Wetherby West Wetherby West recorded an infection rate of 1245.7. It's down 21% from the previous week.

2. Wetherby East & Thorp Arch Wetherby East & Thorp Arch recorded an infection rate of 1228.5. It's down 8.4% from the previous week.

3. Collingham, Rigton & Harewood Collingham, Rigton & Harewood recorded an infection rate of 1219.8. It's up 23% from the previous week.

4. Aberford, Barwick & Thorner Aberford, Barwick & Thorner recorded an infection rate of 1123.8. It's down 4% from the previous week.