There were 320,341 positive cases in the week ending February 17, a 26% fall from the week before.

It is the lowest number since November 30 last year.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 17.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Leeds with the highest case rates right now. All pictures are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Chapel Allerton North Chapel Allerton North had 673.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 8 per cent from the week before.

2. Otley South Otley South had 648.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 9.3 per cent from the week before.

3. Cookridge & Holt Park Cookridge & Holt Park had 630.6 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 6.1 per cent from the week before.

4. Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff Hyde Park Corner & Woodhouse Cliff had 619.4 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 18.3 per cent from the week before.