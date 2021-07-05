The Leeds areas where Covid infections rose in the last week of June as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on July 19.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 11:45 am
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show 97 out of 107 Leeds neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.
Leeds recorded 3,220 cases in the seven days to June 29, a rate of 406 per 100,000 people. It's up 52.2 per cent from the previous week.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 22 and 29.
