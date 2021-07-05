Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show 97 out of 107 Leeds neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week in June.

Leeds recorded 3,220 cases in the seven days to June 29, a rate of 406 per 100,000 people. It's up 52.2 per cent from the previous week.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 22 and 29.

1. Tingley West & West Ardsley Tingley West & West Ardsley has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 700%, from 49.6 to 396.8 Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill Roundhay Park & Slaid Hill has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 371%, from 121.7 to 573.7 Buy photo

3. Chapel Allerton North Chapel Allerton North has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 275%, from 119.1 to 446.6 Buy photo

4. Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk Colton, Austhorpe & Whitkirk has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 250%, from 110.6 to 387 Photo: Google Buy photo