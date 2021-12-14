It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared an “Omicron emergency” and announced plans to administer millions more jabs by December 31.

Mr Johnson said there is evidence that Omicron is doubling in the UK every two to three days, adding that we know from "bitter experience" how exponential curves develop.

He said there is "no doubt" that the UK faces a "tidal wave" of Omicron infections.

Schools in Leeds will not be closing early for Christmas, the council has confirmed, after concerns were raised about the spread of Omicron. Adobe stock.

There had been talk of schools closing early but a Department for Education spokeswoman said schools would remain open as the "classroom is the very best place for children and young people’s development".

In Wales, two councils Denbighshire and Anglesey, decided to close schools early on December 17, with students moved to online learning for the last days of term.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said that there are not currently any plans to close before the end of term.

Instead, schools will be supported using measures in 'Outbreak Management Plans'.

The spokesperson said: "There are currently no plans for schools to close earlier than the end of the term.

"The council and educational settings continue to follow guidance issued from the Department for Education.

"Schools that have increasing infection rates will be supported on an individual setting basis to implement appropriate measures as outlined in their Outbreak Management Plan.”

Across the country, the number of children absent from school for Covid-related reasons has risen, Government figures show.

The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 2.9 per cent of all pupils – nearly 236,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on December 9.

This was up from around 208,000 children, or 2.6 per cent of all pupils, on November 25.

But school leaders have warned of worse attendance among pupils and staff due to Covid-19 over the last few days as the Omicron variant has spread.

Among pupils out of class for Covid-19 reasons on Thursday last week, the main reason for absence was a confirmed case of coronavirus, figures show.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “This latest increase in Covid-related absences comes as no real surprise given the current situation nationally.

“However, our concern is that this data is already out of date and actually under-estimates the scale of the issue schools are currently dealing with.

“Over the last few days we have heard from our members that there has been a significant jump in Covid cases in schools, amongst both staff and pupils, as the new variant has started to spread.”

He added: “Everyone is concerned about how this will play out over the next few weeks and the implications for January. No-one wants to see the sort of disruption to education that we experienced last winter. However, we are already seeing signs that schools are coming under increasing pressure.

“The Government needs to think very carefully about the mitigations it needs to take to keep schools open next term.

"Doing nothing is not a plausible or realistic option.”

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: “The Prime Minister’s end-of-term report makes for sorry reading.

“Boris Johnson has not kept his eye on the ball, and his lack of action in ensuring schools have measures in place to keep on top of ever-increasing Covid infection rates is shocking.”

She added that the union has been calling for additional safety mitigations in schools and colleges – such as face coverings, isolation, ventilation, staggered break times and one-way routes – to tackle cases.

“Boris Johnson must bring forward a plan to keep schools and colleges safe and to keep education going,” Dr Bousted said.

A DfE spokeswoman said: “The classroom is the very best place for children and young people’s development, and making sure children are learning face to face continues to be a priority.

“We have taken action that will help manage the Omicron variant, including asking older students and staff to wear face coverings in communal areas and asking secondary schools to offer on-site testing at the start of the spring term.

“We strongly encourage everyone to keep testing regularly and get their booster jabs as soon as possible.”