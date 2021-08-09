One millionth Leeds Covid jab delivered as Elland Road vaccination centre moves to new location

The latest figures, released today, show that a first dose has been given to 542,968 people and 471,405 have now had their second jab. This takes the total to 1,014,373 doses.

The news comes as the Elland Road vaccination centre moves to a new location. Previously situated in the stadium's Centenary Pavilion, it is now located in a purpose-built site in the Park and Ride car park on Bobby Collins Way.

Health chiefs leading the Leeds NHS vaccination programme have praised the work of the NHS, Leeds City Council and community organisations in helping to reach the one million milestone.

A woman receives a Covid vaccine at the Elland Road vaccine centre (Photo: PA Wire/Danny Lawson)

The programme's senior responsible officer, Sam Prince, said: “Yet another incredible milestone has been reached as a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been given to people in Leeds.

“Reaching this milestone is down to months of hard work from everyone in the NHS, local authority and voluntary and community organisations who have played a role in this and are helping to protect hundreds of thousands of local people.

“Thanks to everyone working together as #TeamLeeds, we’ve been able to offer vaccinations at nearly 50 sites around the city.

"These have included large sites, including our new purpose built centre at Elland Road which opened last week, as well as GP practices, community pharmacies, a roving bus and pop up clinics in community centres, helping make sure that people have been able to have their vaccinations in their local communities.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has given up their time to help make this happen – we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Leeds City Council's executive member for public health and active lifestyles, Councillor Salma Arif, added: “Hitting the one million vaccines milestone is a great achievement for the city.

"It is testament to the commitment and hard work of everyone involved in the vaccination programme across the NHS, the council, the third sector and volunteers who have been involved from day one.

“We have made fantastic progress on our vaccination rollout, ensuring as many people as possible get the maximum protection against this awful virus."

Coun Arif urged everyone in Leeds to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help the fight against coronavirus, particularly now restrictions have been lifted.

She said: "We need everyone to do their bit to help us beat the virus and stop new variants developing, especially now restrictions have been lifted.

"Covid can affect anyone, young as well as old, so don't risk your health - or losing the new freedoms that the vaccination programme has brought for everyone."