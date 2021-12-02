One further Covid death in Leeds hospitals, daily NHS England figures confirm

One more person has died in Leeds hospitals, according to the latest daily figures released by NHS England on Thursday, December 2.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

The number of deaths recorded of people dying in the city's hospitals within 28 days of a positive test is 1,583.

The number of deaths in Leeds hospitals where Covid-19 is on the death certificate is 1,970.

This public Government data can be found this website.

According to healthcare data - available to view by clicking here - 63 patients are currently being treated for Covid in Leeds hospitals (accurate Dec 2).

Of these, eight of the patients are on ventilation beds.

This public data can be found on this website.

These are the figures released by NHS England today in Yorkshire:

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 1

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust 1

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 4

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust 1