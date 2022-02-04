NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was down from 203 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 49 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 236.

Across England there were 12,896 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1. Picture: PA.

Across England there were 12,896 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 449 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally decreased by 14 per cent in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators, which has decreased by 44 per cent.

The figures also show that 144 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 30. This was down from 152 in the previous seven days.

Speaking about hospital capacity earlier today, Phil Wood, Chief Medical Officer & Deputy Chief Executive at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said:

“Our hospitals in Leeds remain extremely busy and our hardworking staff are doing everything possible to care for patients and to get people out of hospital and home safely.

“It remains vital that people should get their lifesaving COVID vaccines if they haven’t done so already. As always the NHS is here if you need it, so please go to 111 online or call 999 when it is a life threatening condition.”