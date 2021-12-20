No 'hard and fast guarantee' for Christmas, warns Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab

However, Mr Raab insisted this Christmas will be much better than last year.

He told Sky News presenter Kay Burley: “We will have a much better Christmas than last year because of the vaccination level, both the overall vaccination level but particularly the impact of the booster campaign, and we saw on Saturday, just in one day, 900,000 people get their booster.

“I do think of course, you have heard it from the Health Secretary over the weekend, I’d echo that, people will need to be careful and cautious.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab could not guarantee the Government will not introduce further Covid restrictions between now and Christmas Day.

“I do think that again, subject to the data, and it’s always under review, we’re in a better position to enjoy Christmas with loved ones this year.”

When asked if he could guarantee there will not be more restrictions between now and Christmas Day, Mr Raab said: “Well, I just can’t make hard and fast guarantees.”

Mr Raab said 12 people have died with the Omicron variant but could not tell how many of those were vaccinated when pressed by Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

Mr Raab said: “I’m not sure. (What) we do know is that a large proportion of those who are in hospital are unvaccinated.

“I don’t know the particular breakdown for Omicron but, of course, it strengthens this case for people coming forward and having the booster.”

Dominic Raab said all Cabinet ministers “question” the scientific advice but reiterated his support for the “approach the Government has taken so far”.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary told Sky News: “All of us question the advice and I don’t think that should be presented in some sort of tectonic opposition to the scientists.

“The scientists will tell you that they are constantly testing the evidence and the advice amongst themselves, let alone with politicians. So, it’s quite right that we get the balance right.”

When pressed once again whether he was one of the Cabinet ministers questioning the scientific advice, Mr Raab said: “No, no. I fully support the approach that the Government has taken so far, but it’s absolutely right … I mean it’d be odd if Cabinet and ministers weren’t in the meetings we have, testing the data and the approach. Actually, that’s very healthy.”