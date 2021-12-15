More than three million Covid booster jabs given in North East and Yorkshire

Senior NHS staff are now calling for more people in the region to book their booster vaccine.

Analysis shows a third, booster jab prevents around 75 per cent of people getting Covid symptoms.

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme for North East and Yorkshire, explained that a booster dose of vaccine significantly improves people’s protection against the Omicron variant, which is causing concern due to its speed of spread.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid vaccination programme for North East and Yorkshire.

Dr Oade said: “The booster vaccine significantly improves your level of protection against the new variant, so getting your jab as soon as you’re eligible is the best Christmas present you can give yourself and those close to you at this special time of year.

“Thanks to the hard work of health service staff and our wonderful volunteers, the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme in the North East and Yorkshire has delivered 3.2 million booster doses.

“But we need everyone to play their part in the regional and national mission to protect the country.

"If you have already booked your booster jab appointment for January, please consider bringing it forward, if eligible, to get vital protection against the virus as quickly as possible.”

Nationally, the NHS vaccination programme is offering every adult the chance to book a Covid-19 booster vaccine by the end of the year.

Since Monday, people aged 30 and over have been able to book an appointment for a booster jab three months after their second Covid-19 vaccination, and from today adults aged 18 to 29 years who are eligible may book their booster through the National Booking Service or by calling 119.

The NHS is asking people to keep checking for appointments as more become available every day.

Vaccination sites have been asked to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week wherever possible and in every community there should be slots available at least 16 hours a day.