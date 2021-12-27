Live updates as Health Secretary confirms no Covid restrictions will be put in place before New Year
The Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year after ministers reviewed the latest data.
Sajid Javid said “people should remain cautious” and urged those marking the start of 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside, with the Omicron variant growing so fast that it accounts for 90% of all new Covid-19 cases.
The decision not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place in England comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the impact Christmas mixing had had on coronavirus infections and hospital admissions.
Last updated: Monday, 27 December, 2021, 17:37
How are Covid restrictions different across the UK moving into the new year?
It means the rules in England are different to those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
– What is happening in England?
On Monday, it was announced that no further coronavirus restrictions would be imposed in England until the new year, meaning the country has the most relaxed rules in the UK.
However, Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues have been in place as of December 15.
This applies to indoor events with 500 or more attendees where people are likely to stand or move around, such as music venues, certain outdoor events, such as music festivals, and any events with 10,000 or more attendees.
Face coverings have also been made compulsory in most indoor public settings, as well as on public transport, and people have been told to work from home if they can.
If a person in England has tested positive or has symptoms, they can stop self-isolating after seven days instead of 10 days if they receive two negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven.
Those who are unvaccinated close contacts of positive cases must still isolate for 10 days.
England’s guidance is that people should work from home if they can. Anyone who cannot work from home should continue to go in to work – but is encouraged to consider taking lateral flow tests regularly.
– What are the rules in Wales?
Groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.
Licensed premises will have to offer table service only, face masks will have to be worn and contact tracing details collected and two-metre social distancing rules are in place.
Sporting events will be played behind closed doors to help control the spread of the new Omicron variant.
Nightclubs have also been closed from Boxing Day under the new rules.
Regulations will also be changed to include a requirement to work from home wherever possible.
A maximum of 30 people can attend indoor events and a maximum of 50 people at outdoor events.
People attending weddings or civil partnership receptions or wakes are also being told to take a lateral flow test before attending.
– What’s the situation in Scotland?
Events will have one-metre social distancing and will be limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people sitting indoors and 500 people outdoors.
One-metre physical distancing is in place in all indoor hospitality and leisure settings.
Table service is also required where alcohol is being served.
Since December 14, people have been asked to reduce their social contact as much as possible by meeting in groups of no more than three households.
Allowing staff to work from home where possible has become a legal duty on employers.
Care home visits have also been limited to two households.
– What is Northern Ireland doing?
Nightclubs will be closed on New Year’s Eve.
Dancing will also be prohibited in hospitality venues, but this will not apply to weddings.
People must remain seated for table service, while table numbers will be limited to six.
Ministers also agreed that sporting events can continue with no limits on capacity, while the work-from-home message is being bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in offices and similar type workplaces.
Weddings are exempted from the latest measures.
From December 27, the guidance is for mixing in a domestic setting to be limited to three households.
Further 98,515 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases confirmed in UK
A further 98,515 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Monday, the Government said. All were reported in England.
On Christmas Day 113,628 cases were recorded in England with a further 108,893 recorded on Boxing Day – 103,558 in England and 5,335 in Wales.
The Government said a further 143 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
The 143 deaths reported on January 27 is the sum of the deaths which would have been reported in England between December 25 and 27.
Three deaths were also reported in Wales on Boxing Day and were not included in Monday’s total.
The data published on January 27 is incomplete due to holidays and does not include any data for Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
No further Covid restrictions in England before 2022
The Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year after ministers reviewed the latest data.
Sajid Javid said “people should remain cautious” and urged those marking the start of 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside, with the Omicron variant growing so fast that it accounts for 90% of all new Covid-19 cases.
The decision not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place in England comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on the impact Christmas mixing had had on coronavirus infections and hospital admissions.
Mr Javid told broadcasters on Monday: “We look at the data on a daily basis – that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period.
“But there will be no further measures before the new year. Of course, people should remain cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations.
“Take a lateral flow test if that makes sense, celebrate outside if you can, have some ventilation if you can.
“Please remain cautious and when we get into the new year, of course, we will see then whether we do need to take any further measures, but nothing more until then, at least.”
Premier League records 103 new Covid cases
The Premier League has announced 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff, the highest weekly figure recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.
The League has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures, and has increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.
“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” read a statement.
“The Premier League’s Covid-19 emergency measures include protocols such as wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing, limiting treatment time, as well as the increased testing.
“The League is continuing to work with clubs to keep people safe by helping mitigate the risks of Covid-19 within their squads. We are also liaising closely with the Government, local authorities and supporter groups, while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”
Prime Minister ‘not expected’ to announce further restrictions
The Prime Minister is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.
In what was described as an internal Government meeting, Boris Johnson was scheduled on Monday to be talked through the latest data by chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.
It is understood that no announcement is expected to come out of the meeting, potentially leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK, where post-Christmas restrictions have been deployed.
Concern over NHS staff absences due to Covid
Dr Ian Higginson, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the current number of staff absences in NHS emergency departments could “push us over the edge”.
He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “Our members, those who got back to us, were pretty emphatic that they are suffering significant staffing issues right now.
“We’re worried that something is going to have to give.
“When our members are reporting that 20-25% of available staff are off sick for various reasons, but we think Covid is the prime contributor at the moment, that really is a considerable amount.
“That will push us over the edge as regards to normal function and we will have to start thinking about focusing our efforts on what we can do for the most people and concentrating our efforts on those who are most in need of our services.”
Professor Alison Leary, chair of healthcare and workforce modelling at London Southbank University, said as much as 40% of the capital’s NHS workforce could be absent because of rising coronavirus infections under her “worst-case scenario” workings.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, she said: “The NHS is in a fairly fragile state in terms of workforce anyway – that’s fairly well documented – and the increased absence rate due to Covid and Omicron in particular are putting a lot more strain on the system.
“Christmas Eve is the last data we have, there is more data due out today, but, essentially, London’s absence rate is up by about 30%, depending on the organisation.
“That’s not just people off sick with Covid but also people isolating because of positive tests. It is kind of going up every week. Normal sickness rate runs around 4-5% in the NHS, and we are looking more now at 8-9%.”
Asked whether that pattern was likely to be replicated elsewhere, the academic said there were similar signs in the North West of England and the Midlands was showing “increased rates of absence”.
Pressed on what was likely to happen over the coming weeks, Prof Leary added: “One of the scenarios we’ve modelled is around 40% of the workforce being off, absent in London. We’d hope that’s a worst-case scenario, but because we are already seeing an increase, I think it wouldn’t be unrealistic to expect that to go up significantly.”
‘Temporary’ lack of PCR test appointments in England due to high demand
There were no walk-in PCR tests available to book in England for a few hours on Monday due to “high demand”.
Appointments had been unavailable in every region of the country, although there were some in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
However, later on in the afternoon, bookings were available in every region, with the UK Health Security Agency saying the reduced availability was merely “temporary”.
A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Appointments for PCR tests are available but high demand can lead to temporarily reduced availability in some areas. More appointments are made available for people to book every afternoon.
“Testing is playing an integral role in keeping people safe and managing the spread of Covid-19.
“We are very grateful to everyone who is following the Government’s guidance and getting tested to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.
“Everyone with symptoms or who is directed to get a PCR test should continue to come forward to get a test delivered to their home or at a test site.”
A paramedic, named Ethan, from Southampton, said he had been “fuming” over initial fears he could miss work after waking up with Covid symptoms.
He said: “I’ve experienced symptoms overnight and into this morning of a new cough meeting the Covid guidelines for requiring a PCR test.
“I’ve tried this morning to book a test locally for which nothing whatsoever was available. I’ve had to book a testing kit with a estimated delivery of two days and unsure of how long it will take results to return back.
“I’m a NHS paramedic and I was due back into work tomorrow to work through into the New Year.
“My trust is already experiencing high staff sickness rates due to stress and other ailments and Covid-19 related illness, and I’m fearing that this delay in me getting results compared to the length of time it would take me to get a drive-through PCR done and the results from that will negatively affect my colleagues and the public.”
Other Twitter users said the lack of availability could affect travel plans, sports fixtures and business appointments.
Conservative MPs calling for a “wait-and-see” approach instead of imposing restrictions
Conservative MPs have urged caution in going beyond Plan B in England, with veteran Tory Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown calling for a “wait-and-see” approach to the impact of infections on hospital admissions.
The latest UK infection data currently in the public domain dates back to Christmas Eve, when more than 122,000 people tested positive in the previous 24 hours, while hospital data on the Government dashboard has not been updated since December 20.
Sir Geoffrey said he hoped the Prime Minister would be “very cautious before introducing further measures” as he pushed for people to be able to “make their own decisions” when it came to taking precautions against infection.
Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey, asked whether he was concerned that England was “out of step” with the rest of the UK in terms of Omicron restrictions, was critical of the decisions taken by the devolved administrations.
The treasurer of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives told Times Radio: “I think the principalities are out of step with England.
“I think they have been overly cautious, I think they are doing more damage to their economies than they need to, I think they are doing more damage to people’s liberties than they need to.
“I just don’t think the evidence, unless the data coming out today looks very different, is there for any further measures.”
Schools will not be closed, sources say
It is understood school closures are not being considered for January.
A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The PM and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open, and there’s a shared commitment across Government to do so.
“Education is a top priority and school closures are not something being considered.”