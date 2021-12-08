LIVE: Boris Johnson press conference updates amid possible new restrictions

Sajid Javid has warned that the UK faces a “perilous winter” with the Omicron variant infections rising, even with the protection of vaccines.

The Health Secretary told the Commons: “When we set out Plan B, we said that we would act if the NHS was likely to come under unsustainable pressure and with that risk of being able to provide the care and treatment that people need. The Omicron variant has given us cause for concern.”

Speaking of the protection given by vaccines, he added: “Thanks to these defences and our decision to open up in the summer rather than the winter we are much better protected than we were this time last year and we need this protection now more than ever.