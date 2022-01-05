Leeds sees 88 per cent increase in Covid hospital admissions according to latest data

A total of 79 people were admitted to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT) after testing positive for Covid in the week ending Decemer 26.

This is a 88.1 per cent increase on the number of admissions compared to the the week ending Dec 1, when there were 42 new admissions.

In Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust there were two new Covid admissions in the week ending December 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been an 88 per cent increase in the number of hospital admissions related to Covid in Leeds, the latest data has shown.

There were zero in the week ending Dec 1.

Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust also recorded zero new Covid admissions.

There are currently 11 people on ventilators in hospitals in Leeds, as of December 26.

These figures are based on the latest available data provided by NHS England.

Most Covid-positive patients in English hospitals are being treated primarily for coronavirus, although the Omicron wave has resulted in a growing minority who are admitted for other conditions but who test positive for Covid-19 as well.

On December 1, a quarter (25.7 per cent) of Covid patients in hospital in England were being treated primarily for other conditions. By December 28, this had risen to a third (33 per cent).

London has seen the biggest rise in both types of Covid patient.

From December 1 to December 28, the number of beds occupied by people being treated mainly for Covid-19 nearly doubled in the capital, from 844 to 1,630.

At the same time, the number of patients who had Covid but who were being treated mainly for other conditions quadrupled, from 180 to 801.

Patients who are in hospital with, but not because of, Covid still place extra pressure on the system.