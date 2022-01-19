Across the seven days to January 7, there were an average of 227 patients with coronavirus under the care of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, according to the latest figures from NHS England.

That's almost 50 per cent more patients than the same period in 2021, when there was an average of 152 Covid patients in hospital.

This is despite the fact that in 2021 there was a national lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

While latest figures indicate that the number of patients admitted into hospitals across the UK with the omicron variant may be plateauing, in Leeds there were more people on mechanical ventilators in the first week of 2022 than 2021.

There were an average of 16 patients on mechanical ventilators in the week to January 7 this year, compared to 14 in the same week of 2021.

It comes as the Prime Minister confirms Covid restrictions will be eased on Thursday as Plan B measures are dropped.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Sunday that there were “encouraging signs that infections” were falling.

The UK infection rate was 985.5 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 13, down 46.4 per cent from the previous week.

The infection rate in Leeds is higher than the national average, at 1,296.6 cases per 100,000 people, a drop of 35.2 per cent from the previous seven days.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust runs the Leeds General Infirmary, St James’s University Hospital and Chapel Allerton Hospital.