The new sites will open in the East Leeds Health Centre in Osmondthorpe and Woodsley Multifaith Community Centre in Woodhouse.

East Leeds Health Centre will open to the public for vaccinations today (Thursday 1).

This site is open morning and afternoons from Wednesday to Saturday.

The East Leeds Health Centre.

It is by appointment only.

Woodsley Multifaith Community Centre will open on Monday, July 5.

The centre is open from 3pm to 7pm Monday to Friday,

It accepts walk-ins, as well as pre-booked appointments.

General Manager of the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre - Elland Road, Gareth Dalby,, said: “The vaccination programme continues to expand and respond to the population of Leeds, and we’re really pleased to be creating new opportunities for people to easily access a vaccination appointment at a location accessible to them.

“Now that all adults over the age of 18 are able to book a vaccination, we have seen record numbers of daily vaccinations at Elland Road and we’re keen to keep this momentum going, including making second doses much easier and quicker for people to get in their local area.”

Times and dates are set for each location, with Woodsley providing a walk-in service in addition to pre-booked appointments.