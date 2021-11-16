Numbers released by the Government showed that the Yorkshire and The Humber region ranks only below the North West and North East of England.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the region has seen 873,573 cases of coronavirus infection, a substantial 15.8 per cent of the country's total.

This is the equivalent of on average 1,138 new positive tests each day between January, 30 2020 and November, 13 2021.

In comparison 15.8 per cent ranks below both the North West and the North East with 16.9 per cent and 16.7 per cent respectively but substantially above London's 13.6.

Leeds alone stands with a substantial 17% of the city's population some 136,141 people having tested positive over the course of the pandemic.

Speaking following the announcement the interim director of IPPR North, Dr Arianna Giovannini said: “The pandemic continues, and it will continue, to have a disproportionate impact on northern people and economies until ambitious action is taken to empower local leaders and communities to build their own health resilience."

In a message to the North West but that echoes across the country Dr Merav Kliner, Interim Regional Deputy Director - North West UK Health Security Agency said:

“Above all else, if you have COVID-19 symptoms you must self-isolate in line with published guidance and get a test. Get the vaccine when offered and take up offers of the booster vaccine which are crucial in topping up waning immunity. Those eligible should also take up the offer of a flu vaccine.’’

The public are reminded to continue:

Washing hands or use hand sanitiser regularly

Wearing a face mask in crowded areas, such as public transport

Limit close contact with other people

Meeting others outside - as fresh air blows virus particles away

If meeting indoors, open windows to ventilate spaces and let the fresh air in.