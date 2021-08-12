But rates in some Leeds areas are more than double that.

In Bramley Park South, for example, there were 49 new cases in the seven days to August 6 - a rate of 860 new cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwood, Burley, Seacroft South and Morley Central are other areas with the highest rates.

The areas with the lowest rates are: Cross Flats Park and Garnets; Aberford, Barwick and Thorner and Wetherby - all with case rates of among 100 - 200 cases per 100,000.

Below are the 10 Leeds areas with the highest Covid infection rates.

1. Bramley Park South Bramley Park South had 49 new cases in the seven days to August 6 - a case rate of 860 per 100,000 people.

2. Meanwood Meanwood had 54 new cases in the seven days to August 6 - a case rate of 806.5 per 100,000 people.

3. Seacroft South Seacroft South had 42 new cases in the seven days to August 6 - a case rate of 755.7 per 100,000 people.

4. Morley Central Morley Central had 25 new cases in the seven days to August 6 - a case rate of 699.3 per 100,000 people.