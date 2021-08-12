But rates in some Leeds areas are more than double that.
In Bramley Park South, for example, there were 49 new cases in the seven days to August 6 - a rate of 860 new cases per 100,000 people.
Meanwood, Burley, Seacroft South and Morley Central are other areas with the highest rates.
The areas with the lowest rates are: Cross Flats Park and Garnets; Aberford, Barwick and Thorner and Wetherby - all with case rates of among 100 - 200 cases per 100,000.
Below are the 10 Leeds areas with the highest Covid infection rates.
