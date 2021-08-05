Here are the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates (Photo: Gov.uk)

Here are the Leeds areas with the highest Covid infection rates in the city

The latest Government figures show that coronavirus cases are falling across Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 4:45 am

The city recorded an infection rate of 388.2 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 30 - down 18.5 per cent from the previous week.

But some Leeds neighbourhoods have much higher rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates.

The figures for the seven days to July 30 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Yeadon South

Yeadon South recorded 44 new cases, a rate of 769.6. It’s up 18.9% from the previous week.

2. Belle Isle South

Belle Isle South recorded 40 new cases, a rate of 699.3. It’s up 90.5% from the previous week.

3. Guiseley East & South

Guiseley East & South recorded 45 new cases, a rate of 660.1. It’s up 73.1% from the previous week.

4. Middleton Town Street

Middleton Town Street recorded 48 new cases, a rate of 608.5. It’s up 29.7% from the previous week.

