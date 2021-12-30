Health chiefs' plea to 'get jabbed for 2022' as region's vaccine tally tops 17 million

More than 73,000 people across the North East and Yorkshire region answered the call to get vaccinated over the two bank holidays after Christmas, bringing the region's total to over 17 million Covid-19 vaccine doses - including 4.3 million booster jabs.

Health chiefs have stressed vaccination sites such as Elland Road park-and-ride in Leeds are among the many open for people to get their Covid-19 vaccinations in the run-up to New Year and beyond.

Stock image. Picture: PA

Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS region’s clinical lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, urged anyone who has not yet had their first or second vaccinations to come forward.

She said: “Across the North East and Yorkshire region there are lots of opportunities to just walk in and grab a jab. To anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated, please come forward for your Covid-19 vaccination.”

A top-up, or booster dose of vaccine significantly improves protection against the Omicron strain, preventing around 75 per cent of people getting any Covid symptoms, Dr Oade explained.

Walk-in appointments are available, but booking is best, so people should visit the National Booking Service to make an appointment for their Covid-19 vaccination jab, or call 119.

While the NHS is prioritising boosting the country’s immunity, services are still there for those who need them urgently.

The public can help NHS staff be there for those patients who need them most by getting their Covid and flu jabs if they are eligible, and by using the free, 24/7 NHS 111 online or phone service for urgent health issues.