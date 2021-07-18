The Leeds city centre skyline

The Government has announced that most Covid-19 legal restrictions are set to end in England on Monday July 19.

From Monday it will be no legal requirement to stay 2m apart from people you do not live with.

Limits on numbers of people you can meet with will also be removed, as will the instruction to work from home if you can.

The legal requirement to wear face coverings will also be lifted.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "Thanks to everyone who has done their bit taking up the extra testing and getting the Covid-19 vaccine here in Leeds.

"Covid-19 continues to be a feature of our lives, so this last step on the roadmap is around learning to live with it and manage the risk to ourselves and others.

"Rates of Covid-19 infection are high and continue to rise, therefore even after 19 July we should continue to be cautious, help to reduce the risk of spread and protect people at highest risk of serious illness.

"To keep yourself and others safe, the recommendations are that you:

"Limit the contact you have with people you do not usually live with, including keeping the number of people and the time you spend with them low, and not getting too close to them.

"Where possible, meet outdoors and let fresh air into homes and other enclosed spaces.

"Continue to wear face coverings in enclosed and crowded spaces, such as on public transport. Some businesses may also still require you to wear a mask in indoor settings. If they ask, please wear a mask.

"Many people will be excited about the return to the way things were before Covid-19, whilst others, particularly those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and who have been told to take extra precautions, may be more cautious.

"Think of others when making your own decisions about when to wear a mask and social distance.

"Please get both doses of the vaccine when called to make sure you have the highest level of protection.

