Four more patients have died at Leeds hospitals after testing positive for Covid

Figures released by NHS England show 79 deaths were recorded in the country's hospitals in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday (August 3), including four in Leeds.

The deaths were between July 24 and August 3. The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Five Covid deaths were recorded in Leeds hospitals in the previous 24 hour period, to 4pm on Monday (August 2).

According to Government data, a total of 1,364 patients across all hospital trusts and community settings in Leeds have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 up to August 4.

This equates to 172 deaths per 100,000 people since the pandemic began.

Separate Office for National Statistics data, updated weekly, shows there have been a total of 1,730 deaths recorded in Leeds where the death certificate mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

This equates to 218.1 deaths per 100,000 people since the pandemic began.

How many Covid patients are being treated in Leeds hospitals?

According to Government data on healthcare, nine patients with Covid-19 were admitted to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust sites on July 25 - the most recent date for which figures are available.

It brings the total number of coronavirus patients admitted to the trust's hospitals since the pandemic began to 5,537.

As of July 27, 100 of those patients remained in hospital for treatment including 12 in mechanical ventilation beds.

Is the number of Covid cases rising in Leeds?

According to the latest Government figures, 488 new Covid-19 cases have been reported on August 4. It brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 91,623.

There were 3,079 cases confirmed in the seven days to July 30, meaning Leeds has an infection rate of 388.2 per 100,000 people. This is a decrease of 18.5 per cent on the previous seven-day period.