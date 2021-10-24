A new Delta variant, known as AY.4.2, or Delta Plus, is currently being monitored by Downing Street. These are the Yorkshire areas which have had the high number of Delta Plus cases.
1. Leeds
Leeds was top in Yorkshire, and ninth in the UK, with 37 Delta Plus cases to the week of October 9, when the latest data is available up to. However, that's less than seven per cent of all the Covid-19 cases in the city.
2. Calderdale
Calderdale has 35 cases of Delta Plus, almost 20 per cent of all its cases that week.
3. Kirklees
Kirkless has 33 cases that week, but it was less than 10 per cent of all cases in the borough.
4. Bradford
Bradford had 23 cases, but again it is a small fraction of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the city - this time less than five per cent