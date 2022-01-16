Covid vaccination clinic inside Halton Matalan: New walk-in appointments and opening times

Community pharmacy group Pharm-Assist (Healthcare) Ltd has expanded its vaccine services into Halton Matalan, where it will administer up to 300 jabs a day.

From today (January 16) it will offer walk in appointments as well as tweaking days and opening times for the clinic.

A spokesperson for Matalan said: "The vaccination hub went live last Friday, and we have been monitoring daily the uptake of the appointments. Based on feedback and responses so far, we will be making some changes.

"From Sunday January 16 we will be offering walk in appointments as well as slightly tweaking the days and times for the clinic. We want this to work for the community so it is vital that we take their feedback on board, and will continue to do so throughout."

The new clinic times are: Sundays, 10.30am-4pm; Tuesdays, 2pm-7.30pm; Fridays, 11am-6pm, and Saturdays 9am-4pm.

Anyone attending walk-in clinics in the city is advised to check Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group's website - leedsccg.nhs.uk/health/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/walk-in-clinics - for latest updates.

