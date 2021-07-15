But infection rates in most Leeds areas are rising rapidly.

The latest Covid infection rate across the whole city is 564.7 cases per 100,000 people.

In a speech in Coventry, the Prime Minister said: “I wish I could say that this pandemic that we have been going through is over and I wish I could say that from Monday we could simply throw caution to the winds and behave exactly as we did before we’d ever heard of Covid.

“But what I can say is that if we are careful and if we continue to respect this disease and its continuing menace then it is highly probable – almost all the scientists are agreed on this – the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“There are difficult days and weeks ahead as we deal with the current wave of the Delta variant and there will be sadly more hospitalisation and more deaths but with every day that goes by we build higher the wall of vaccine acquired immunity.”

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe

1. New Farnley & Lower Wortley New Farnley & Lower Wortley recorded 79 new cases in the seven days to July 9, that’s a rate of 1,127.9 cases per 100,000 people. It’s up 154.8% from the previous week. Buy photo

2. Horsforth West Horsforth West recorded 69 new cases in the seven days to July 9, that’s a rate of 1,027.5 cases per 100,000 people. It’s up 121.4% from the previous week. Buy photo

3. Kirkstall Kirkstall recorded 69 new cases in the seven days to July 9, that’s a rate of 1,009.5 cases per 100,000 people. It’s up 43.8% from the previous week. Buy photo

4. Horsforth East Horsforth East recorded 78 new cases in the seven days to July 9, that’s a rate of 985.5 cases per 100,000 people. It’s up 143.8% from the previous week. Buy photo