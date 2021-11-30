Although cases are rising across the UK once again, the infection rate in Leeds has dropped over the last week.

There were 2,436 positive test results in the seven days to November 24, an infection rate of 305 new cases per 100,000 people. That's down 3.6 per cent from the previous week.

Infections vary across the city and some neighbourhoods have seen even lower case numbers.

Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the lowest infection rates in the seven days to November 24, the latest available figures from the Government.

1. Hyde Park Hyde Park recorded less than three cases in the seven days to November 24. When a local area records less than three positive tests, the Government withholds the infection rate to protect the identity of those infected.

2. University & Little Woodhouse University & Little Woodhouse recorded four cases, that's an infection rate of 34.3. It's down 33.3% from the previous week.

3. Cross Flatts Park & Garnets Cross Flatts Park & Garnets recorded four cases, that's an infection rate of 52. It's the same as the previous week.

4. Leeds City Centre Leeds City Centre recorded eight cases, that's an infection rate of 55.5. It's down 20% from the previous week.