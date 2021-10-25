The Government has launched a media blitz in recent days encouraging people to get a booster, as well as urging those not yet vaccinated to get jabbed.

In Leeds, there were 3,939 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 19, the latest Government figures available.

That's an infection rate of 493.1 new cases per 100,000 people - up 0.3 per cent from the previous week.

While Leeds city centre currently has the lowest infection rate (97.1), some of the city's suburbs and rural areas have seen a big spike in cases.

Otley's infection rate has risen to more than 1,000 - the highest in the city.

Here we reveal the Leeds neighbourhoods with the highest infection rates in the seven days to October 19. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Otley South Otley South recorded 82 new cases, an infection rate of 1,085.7. It's up 70.8% from the previous week.

2. Otley North Otley North recorded 67 new cases, an infection rate of 1,080.3. It's up 19.6% from the previous week.

3. Seacroft North & Monkswood Seacroft North & Monkswood recorded 54 new cases, an infection rate of 950.7. It's up 134.8% from the previous week.

4. Rothwell Outer Rothwell Outer recorded 78 new cases, an infection rate of 938.7. It's up 59.2% from the previous week.