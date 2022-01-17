Here we reveal the Leeds areas with the highest infection rates in the city (Image: Gov.uk)

Covid in Leeds: The Leeds areas with the highest coronavirus rates as UK infection hits record high

One in 15 people in Leeds were estimated to have Covid-19 in the first week of the year, new figures show, as infections across the UK climb to a record high.

By Abbey Maclure
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:45 am

An estimated 6.77 per cent of people in private households in Leeds had the virus in the seven days to January 6, up from 4.3 per cent in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figures show 4.3 million people across the UK had Covid-19 in the seven days to January 6, a record high and up from 3.7 million in the previous week.

Leeds recorded an infection rate of 1,532.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to January 11, the latest available figures. It's down 27.3 per cent from the previous week.

Although rates are falling, some Leeds neighbourhoods have much higher rates than the city's average. Here we reveal the areas with the highest infection rates.

The infection rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. All images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Wetherby East and Thorp Arch

Wetherby East and Thorp Arch recorded an infection rate of 2,202.8 in the seven days to January 11. It’s down 25.4% from the previous week.

Photo Sales

2. Bramley Park South

Bramley Park South recorded an infection rate of 2,196.6 in the seven days to January 11. It’s down 19.5% from the previous week.

Photo Sales

3. Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk

Morley Bruntcliffe & Woodkirk recorded an infection rate of 2,182.4 in the seven days to January 11. It’s down 11.2% from the previous week.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Seacroft South

Seacroft South recorded an infection rate of 2,120.5 in the seven days to January 11. It’s down 30.6% from the previous week.

Photo Sales
LeedsOffice for National Statistics
Next Page
Page 1 of 4